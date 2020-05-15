Amenities

Available 08/11/19 8301 Fordham Rd



Charming 4bd/2ba bungalow in the Loyola Village neighborhood. Enter into an inviting living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the formal dining room with easy access to the spacious kitchen which opens to a bright family room. Enjoy the sunshine through the sliding glass doors or be outside in the private back yard. This property has a master bedroom suite with his and hers closets, three additional bedrooms and a detached two car garage. Walking distance to LMU, Bristol Farms, Playa Vista and a number of parks and playgrounds

No Pets Allowed



