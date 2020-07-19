All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

830 North GARDNER Street

830 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Gorgeous and fully remodeled Spanish Revival style home! Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush. Amazing location just 1.5 blocks from Melrose and very close to both Santa Monica Blvd and Sunset Strip! Lovely details everywhere including original fireplace, hardwood floors, stained glass windows and arched ceilings. VERY private with laundry in the unit, bed linens, towels, dishes, etc. Luxurious bath with pedestal sink, brand new eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, central A/C and extra storage space as well. All utilities included (wireless internet, gas, water, electric). Lovely courtyard patio furnished with umbrella table and BBQ! Available for 1 month minimum up to 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
830 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 830 North GARDNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 830 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 830 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 North GARDNER Street offers parking.
Does 830 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 North GARDNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
No, 830 North GARDNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 830 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 North GARDNER Street has units with dishwashers.
