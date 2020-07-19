830 North GARDNER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill internet access

Gorgeous and fully remodeled Spanish Revival style home! Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush. Amazing location just 1.5 blocks from Melrose and very close to both Santa Monica Blvd and Sunset Strip! Lovely details everywhere including original fireplace, hardwood floors, stained glass windows and arched ceilings. VERY private with laundry in the unit, bed linens, towels, dishes, etc. Luxurious bath with pedestal sink, brand new eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, central A/C and extra storage space as well. All utilities included (wireless internet, gas, water, electric). Lovely courtyard patio furnished with umbrella table and BBQ! Available for 1 month minimum up to 1 year.