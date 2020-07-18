828 North Oxford Avenue

Amenities
Lots of light in this historic and quaint Melrose Hill Bungalow. Hardwood floors, large living room with bookcases and dining room with glass table, breakfast nook, galley kitchen with a refrig/stove/dw, and a separate laundry room including W/D. Ceiling fans throughout. 3-bedrooms of approx equal size: 2-bedrooms with a common full bathroom (new bathtub just installed) and the 3rd bedroom has an ensuite 2/3 bathroom (also works well as an office). Dining Room is furnished with 6-new chairs and glass table; living room has some furniture if needed (or can remove before move-in...). New roof in 2019. Driveway with tandem parking. Near Paramount studios, Larchmont, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz; about 5-miles from downtown; also, just over the hill Studio City and Burbank. For universities: approx. 6-miles to SCI-Arc and 7-miles to USC.
Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $3,900/month rent. $3,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Liz Martin at 323-377-0465 to learn more.