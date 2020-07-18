All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 828 North Oxford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
828 North Oxford Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

828 North Oxford Avenue

828 North Oxford Avenue · (323) 377-0465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

828 North Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lots of light in this historic and quaint Melrose Hill Bungalow. Hardwood floors, large living room with bookcases and dining room with glass table, breakfast nook, galley kitchen with a refrig/stove/dw, and a separate laundry room including W/D. Ceiling fans throughout. 3-bedrooms of approx equal size: 2-bedrooms with a common full bathroom (new bathtub just installed) and the 3rd bedroom has an ensuite 2/3 bathroom (also works well as an office). Dining Room is furnished with 6-new chairs and glass table; living room has some furniture if needed (or can remove before move-in...). New roof in 2019. Driveway with tandem parking. Near Paramount studios, Larchmont, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz; about 5-miles from downtown; also, just over the hill Studio City and Burbank. For universities: approx. 6-miles to SCI-Arc and 7-miles to USC.

Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $3,900/month rent. $3,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Liz Martin at 323-377-0465 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 North Oxford Avenue have any available units?
828 North Oxford Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 North Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 828 North Oxford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 North Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 North Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 North Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 North Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 828 North Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 828 North Oxford Avenue offers parking.
Does 828 North Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 North Oxford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 North Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 North Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 North Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 North Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 North Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 North Oxford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 828 North Oxford Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity