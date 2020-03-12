All apartments in Los Angeles
826 W 2nd Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

826 W 2nd Street

826 West 2nd Street
Location

826 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Location, location! This is home! Beautifully remodeled cottage style home with the benefits of nearly new construction! Recently remodeled with all the luxuries of a newer home. EASILY CONVERT TO 2 BEDROOMS. Open floor plan home w/ granite kitchen, open cabinets, 2 Bedrooms & a large butler's pantry. Includes fridge, gas stove, & microwave. The amazing new marble bathroom boasts a large luxurious spa like shower. Newer heating system, A/C for those few days in the summer, 2 porches to sit, relax & visit & a garden to tend to. Long driveway easily accommodates a few cars. Nearby & in construction is the $ Billion + San Pedro Waterfront project. Or walk along the downtown Farmer's Market, swim/windsurf at nearby Cabrillo Beach. Like sailing? The Cabrillo Marina is in the area as well. Did we mention the ocean front Point Fermin & White Point Parks? The Summer concerts & shows at Point Fermin? Long Beach is right over the nearby Vincent Thomas Bridge. Go a tiny bit further & dine or visit Terranea or the Trump National Golf Course. And not to forget, when not on your staycation, or working out at the nearby YMCA, it's an easy access to LAX, the 110, 91 and 405 Freeways to go to work. Don't want to drive? No problem, there's an express bus nearby to downtown L.A. This beautifully maintained and remodeled home in a great location is everything you hope for & more. ADU not included. All info deemed accurate, not guaranteed. Call Clara 310.519.7670, MyRealtorClara@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 W 2nd Street have any available units?
826 W 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 W 2nd Street have?
Some of 826 W 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 W 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 W 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 W 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 W 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 826 W 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 826 W 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 826 W 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 W 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 W 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 826 W 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 826 W 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 826 W 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 W 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 W 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
