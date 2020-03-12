826 W 2nd Street

Amenities

Location, location! This is home! Beautifully remodeled cottage style home with the benefits of nearly new construction! Recently remodeled with all the luxuries of a newer home. EASILY CONVERT TO 2 BEDROOMS. Open floor plan home w/ granite kitchen, open cabinets, 2 Bedrooms & a large butler's pantry. Includes fridge, gas stove, & microwave. The amazing new marble bathroom boasts a large luxurious spa like shower. Newer heating system, A/C for those few days in the summer, 2 porches to sit, relax & visit & a garden to tend to. Long driveway easily accommodates a few cars. Nearby & in construction is the $ Billion + San Pedro Waterfront project. Or walk along the downtown Farmer's Market, swim/windsurf at nearby Cabrillo Beach. Like sailing? The Cabrillo Marina is in the area as well. Did we mention the ocean front Point Fermin & White Point Parks? The Summer concerts & shows at Point Fermin? Long Beach is right over the nearby Vincent Thomas Bridge. Go a tiny bit further & dine or visit Terranea or the Trump National Golf Course. And not to forget, when not on your staycation, or working out at the nearby YMCA, it's an easy access to LAX, the 110, 91 and 405 Freeways to go to work. Don't want to drive? No problem, there's an express bus nearby to downtown L.A. This beautifully maintained and remodeled home in a great location is everything you hope for & more. ADU not included. All info deemed accurate, not guaranteed. Call Clara 310.519.7670, MyRealtorClara@gmail.com