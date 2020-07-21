Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill pet friendly

8257 Rees St Available 09/15/19 Large 3bd/2ba Single Family Home with Large Lot and Great Layout - Pre-leasing for 9/15/2019

Large 3bd/2ba Single Family Home with Large Lot and Great Layout in a secluded beautiful residential street. Easy access and great layout for indoor and outdoor entertainment. Fully equipped with quality kitchen appliances, newer washer and dryer, outdoor BBQ

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5072288)