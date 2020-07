Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a duplex. Located in the Beverly Grove / Beverly Center neighborhood. This home features hardwood floors, fireplace, Central HVAC, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, private laundry room, step down living room, large bedrooms and lots of closets space. Centrally located in and A+ safe neighborhood that is walking distance to Beverly Hills, Cedars Sinai, The Beverly Center, The Grove and 3rd St.