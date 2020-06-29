All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
825 South HILL
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

825 South HILL

825 S Hill St · No Longer Available
Location

825 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
valet service
This 53-story tower by Onni Group in LA's South Park District puts you within walking distance of some of the city's hottest restaurants and best entertainment. These sophisticated homes incorporate spacious floorplans, private balconies, integrated appliances, designer features and exceptional amenities. Come home to the creative spirit of downtown Los Angeles. Valet, Assigned and Unassigned parking available. Prices & availability subject to change. Price is for 15 month lease. Unit is unfurnished. Security Deposit starts at $2500 based on credit approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 South HILL have any available units?
825 South HILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 South HILL have?
Some of 825 South HILL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 South HILL currently offering any rent specials?
825 South HILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 South HILL pet-friendly?
No, 825 South HILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 825 South HILL offer parking?
Yes, 825 South HILL offers parking.
Does 825 South HILL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 South HILL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 South HILL have a pool?
Yes, 825 South HILL has a pool.
Does 825 South HILL have accessible units?
No, 825 South HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 825 South HILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 South HILL has units with dishwashers.
