All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 825 E 4th St Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
825 E 4th St Unit 201
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

825 E 4th St Unit 201

825 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown LA | Arts District | 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft - Watch the YouTube tour here:
https://youtu.be/KSMqweWDMhU

Welcome to the coolest loft in downtown LA, walking distance to all the fun spots in the Arts District. This place is huge and features 2 beds and 2 bath, washer/dryer in unit, 2 tandem parking spots that are GATED and protected, gated entry to the premises and gated entry into the building itself. Can't get any safer. There is ample street parking around the building and throughout this area of downtown. The loft has an awesome rooftop view of downtown LA that is currently under construction. Once completed you'll have a nice jacuzzi with amazing views of DT LA to enjoy.

To move in: 1 months rent plus 1 months rent as deposit. Must have decent credit and make 3X the market rent per month to qualify. All utilities in tenants name.

Please respond to this ad and we will contact you! Don't forget to check your email as that is how we will reach out to you, thanks!

(RLNE5701890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 have any available units?
825 E 4th St Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 825 E 4th St Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
825 E 4th St Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E 4th St Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E 4th St Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 E 4th St Unit 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College