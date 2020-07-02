825 E 4th St Unit 201

Amenities

Downtown LA | Arts District | 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft - Watch the YouTube tour here:

https://youtu.be/KSMqweWDMhU



Welcome to the coolest loft in downtown LA, walking distance to all the fun spots in the Arts District. This place is huge and features 2 beds and 2 bath, washer/dryer in unit, 2 tandem parking spots that are GATED and protected, gated entry to the premises and gated entry into the building itself. Can't get any safer. There is ample street parking around the building and throughout this area of downtown. The loft has an awesome rooftop view of downtown LA that is currently under construction. Once completed you'll have a nice jacuzzi with amazing views of DT LA to enjoy.



To move in: 1 months rent plus 1 months rent as deposit. Must have decent credit and make 3X the market rent per month to qualify. All utilities in tenants name.



Please respond to this ad and we will contact you! Don't forget to check your email as that is how we will reach out to you, thanks!



(RLNE5701890)