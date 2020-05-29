8239 Webb Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this nifty 1,750-square-foot, single-family home on the Sun Valley neighborhood in North Hollywood, California!



This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms plus 1 bonus room, 1.5 bathroom, and it comes with open parking at the front of the house and the area at the back of the house can be used to park 1-2 cars.



The cozy and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room (tenant can use the fireplace but the top is covered. The owner suggests that the tenant has to remove its top cover in order to utilize it). The nifty kitchen is equipped with lots of drawers and cabinets for ample storage; a smooth granite countertop and ready-to-use stove. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathroom is furnished with a flush toilet; single-sink, tile-topped vanity; and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



For climate control, the home has air conditioning.



Theres a small storage in the back of the property (free to use).



The bonus room outside is enclosed by a fence. Theres also a fully-grown orange tree in the yard where tenants can pick its fruits.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, and landscaping.



Nearby parks: Strathern Playground, Fernangeles Recreation Center, and Slavin Park.



Nearby Schools:

Alliance Marine-Innovation and Technology 6-12 Complex - 1.67 miles, 6/10

Celerity Cardinal Charter - 1.4 miles, 5/10

Fenton Stem Academy: Elementary Center for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics - 1.67 miles, 5/10

Fenton Academy for Social and Emotional Learning - 1.67 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

230 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

224 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

94 Metro Local Line - 0



