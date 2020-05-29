All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8239 Webb Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8239 Webb Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

8239 Webb Avenue

8239 Webb Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8239 Webb Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Book a showing today!

LIMITED OFFER!

$500 one-time, move-in discount for those who will submit an application before July 20, 2019!

Come and see this nifty 1,750-square-foot, single-family home on the Sun Valley neighborhood in North Hollywood, California!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms plus 1 bonus room, 1.5 bathroom, and it comes with open parking at the front of the house and the area at the back of the house can be used to park 1-2 cars.

The cozy and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room (tenant can use the fireplace but the top is covered. The owner suggests that the tenant has to remove its top cover in order to utilize it). The nifty kitchen is equipped with lots of drawers and cabinets for ample storage; a smooth granite countertop and ready-to-use stove. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathroom is furnished with a flush toilet; single-sink, tile-topped vanity; and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

For climate control, the home has air conditioning.

Theres a small storage in the back of the property (free to use).

The bonus room outside is enclosed by a fence. Theres also a fully-grown orange tree in the yard where tenants can pick its fruits.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, and landscaping.

Nearby parks: Strathern Playground, Fernangeles Recreation Center, and Slavin Park.

Nearby Schools:
Alliance Marine-Innovation and Technology 6-12 Complex - 1.67 miles, 6/10
Celerity Cardinal Charter - 1.4 miles, 5/10
Fenton Stem Academy: Elementary Center for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics - 1.67 miles, 5/10
Fenton Academy for Social and Emotional Learning - 1.67 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
230 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
224 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0

(RLNE4996083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8239 Webb Avenue have any available units?
8239 Webb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8239 Webb Avenue have?
Some of 8239 Webb Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8239 Webb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8239 Webb Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8239 Webb Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8239 Webb Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8239 Webb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8239 Webb Avenue offers parking.
Does 8239 Webb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8239 Webb Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8239 Webb Avenue have a pool?
No, 8239 Webb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8239 Webb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8239 Webb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8239 Webb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8239 Webb Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College