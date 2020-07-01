All apartments in Los Angeles
822 1/2 Woodlawn Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

822 1/2 Woodlawn Avenue

822 1/2 Woodlawn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

822 1/2 Woodlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely, unfurnished, 1,500-square-foot duplex on the vibrant Venice neighborhood in Los Angeles now! It has 3 comfy bedrooms and 3 neat bathrooms.

The cozy interior has fireplaces, carpet, Mexican tile floors, custom-made shutters (all windows) while its nice open-style kitchen features smooth countertops, fine cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, gas range/oven, and in-unit washer and dryer downstairs. Gas wall/window heating for climate control. Exterior has a shared yard with the downstairs tenants, deck, and balcony---cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. The landlord will take care of the yard. Minimal storage in the garage area.

Tenants pay gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: water and trash.

No pets but negotiable for small pets (500 pet deposit/pet).

2 spots at the back of the house, gated. (garage is not part of the rent, they can only park at the back).

Walk Score: 84
Bike Score: 81

822 Woodlawn Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Its also Very Bikeable, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby parks: Oakwood Recreation Center, Oakwood Recreation Center, and Oakwood Playground.

Nearby Schools:
Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 9/10
Venice Senior High School - 0.86 miles, 7/10
Broadway Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.2 mile
R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.2 mile
2 Inglewood Blvd - 0.2 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile
1 Washington Blvd - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5125393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

