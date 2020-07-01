822 1/2 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

Lovely, unfurnished, 1,500-square-foot duplex on the vibrant Venice neighborhood in Los Angeles now! It has 3 comfy bedrooms and 3 neat bathrooms.



The cozy interior has fireplaces, carpet, Mexican tile floors, custom-made shutters (all windows) while its nice open-style kitchen features smooth countertops, fine cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, gas range/oven, and in-unit washer and dryer downstairs. Gas wall/window heating for climate control. Exterior has a shared yard with the downstairs tenants, deck, and balcony---cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. The landlord will take care of the yard. Minimal storage in the garage area.



Tenants pay gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: water and trash.



No pets but negotiable for small pets (500 pet deposit/pet).



2 spots at the back of the house, gated. (garage is not part of the rent, they can only park at the back).



Walk Score: 84

Bike Score: 81



822 Woodlawn Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Its also Very Bikeable, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby parks: Oakwood Recreation Center, Oakwood Recreation Center, and Oakwood Playground.



Nearby Schools:

Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 9/10

Venice Senior High School - 0.86 miles, 7/10

Broadway Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:

33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.2 mile

R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.2 mile

2 Inglewood Blvd - 0.2 mile

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile

1 Washington Blvd - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5125393)