Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

8214 Shirley Avenue

8214 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8214 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to your Dream Home This Reseda Ranch Charmer. Nestled behind its own gates and driveway (whether is RV parking or 5 or 6 parking spaces the front home Parking is easy and with no problem) ,with extra security . Four-bedroom , two Bath updated to the max Ranch home. Light Bright open floor plan- Recess lighting throughout. Open great room Living and kitchen All Newer appliances are included Laundry area and washer,dryer,all TV included Ready Lovely tranquil back yard with Barbeque area great for entertaining . Water ,gardner,internet and gas paid by landlord Tenant to pay electrical and if they want Cable .Truly Ready for the right Family Just start backing all need is to bring your cloth and start living in your dream home. Nothing Better of a fined This is a Diamond All you need is you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
8214 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8214 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 8214 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8214 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8214 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8214 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8214 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 8214 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8214 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 8214 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8214 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8214 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8214 Shirley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
