8214 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to your Dream Home This Reseda Ranch Charmer. Nestled behind its own gates and driveway (whether is RV parking or 5 or 6 parking spaces the front home Parking is easy and with no problem) ,with extra security . Four-bedroom , two Bath updated to the max Ranch home. Light Bright open floor plan- Recess lighting throughout. Open great room Living and kitchen All Newer appliances are included Laundry area and washer,dryer,all TV included Ready Lovely tranquil back yard with Barbeque area great for entertaining . Water ,gardner,internet and gas paid by landlord Tenant to pay electrical and if they want Cable .Truly Ready for the right Family Just start backing all need is to bring your cloth and start living in your dream home. Nothing Better of a fined This is a Diamond All you need is you!!