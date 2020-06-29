820 ST HOWARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

Enjoy California Coastal living in this Sun-drenched, Santa Barbara style home. Luxuriously updated and ready to move in. Furnished or unfurnished - short or long term. This 3,344 sq ft Mediterranean shows like a model home. It is in the highly sought after Oxford Triangle neighborhood and Coeur D'Alene school district. The kitchen features new, top of the line stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink and custom backsplash. The gourmet, island kitchen and family room open to the backyard which is private and gated. Minutes to beaches and harbor, Abbot Kinney and Marina del Rey shops, theaters and restaurants! Features include a gracious entry and grand spiral staircase. The home is very spacious with 2nd story vaulted ceilings and skylights. The open floor plan is designed for entertaining. There is a convenient downstairs guest bedroom with full bath. The romantic master features vaulted ceilings, a sitting area with a cozy fireplace, balcony, spa bath and huge walk-in closet. Spacious roof deck to enjoy sunsets and ocean breezes. The property is also for sale $2,549,000.