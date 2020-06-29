All apartments in Los Angeles
820 ST HOWARD

820 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Howard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Enjoy California Coastal living in this Sun-drenched, Santa Barbara style home. Luxuriously updated and ready to move in. Furnished or unfurnished - short or long term. This 3,344 sq ft Mediterranean shows like a model home. It is in the highly sought after Oxford Triangle neighborhood and Coeur D'Alene school district. The kitchen features new, top of the line stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink and custom backsplash. The gourmet, island kitchen and family room open to the backyard which is private and gated. Minutes to beaches and harbor, Abbot Kinney and Marina del Rey shops, theaters and restaurants! Features include a gracious entry and grand spiral staircase. The home is very spacious with 2nd story vaulted ceilings and skylights. The open floor plan is designed for entertaining. There is a convenient downstairs guest bedroom with full bath. The romantic master features vaulted ceilings, a sitting area with a cozy fireplace, balcony, spa bath and huge walk-in closet. Spacious roof deck to enjoy sunsets and ocean breezes. The property is also for sale $2,549,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 ST HOWARD have any available units?
820 ST HOWARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 ST HOWARD have?
Some of 820 ST HOWARD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 ST HOWARD currently offering any rent specials?
820 ST HOWARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 ST HOWARD pet-friendly?
No, 820 ST HOWARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 820 ST HOWARD offer parking?
Yes, 820 ST HOWARD offers parking.
Does 820 ST HOWARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 ST HOWARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 ST HOWARD have a pool?
No, 820 ST HOWARD does not have a pool.
Does 820 ST HOWARD have accessible units?
No, 820 ST HOWARD does not have accessible units.
Does 820 ST HOWARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 ST HOWARD does not have units with dishwashers.

