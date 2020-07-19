820 CRESTMOORE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming cottage living on one of the best blocks in Venice! You'll love coming home to this beautifully maintained original California cottage with gleaming hardwood floors, two "treehouse" bedrooms, a sun drenched back garden, and even a wood burning fireplace in the living room, to take the chill off of the longer winter evenings. Located in the coveted Coeur d'Alene Elementary school district, you can walk to school, Abbot Kinney or all of the great restaurants and shops on Lincoln before biking down to the beach to catch the glorious sunset. There's even a "bonus" room perfect for a home office or artist's studio, all tucked behind a proper white picket fence.