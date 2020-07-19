All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 820 CRESTMOORE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
820 CRESTMOORE Place
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

820 CRESTMOORE Place

820 Crestmoore Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

820 Crestmoore Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming cottage living on one of the best blocks in Venice! You'll love coming home to this beautifully maintained original California cottage with gleaming hardwood floors, two "treehouse" bedrooms, a sun drenched back garden, and even a wood burning fireplace in the living room, to take the chill off of the longer winter evenings. Located in the coveted Coeur d'Alene Elementary school district, you can walk to school, Abbot Kinney or all of the great restaurants and shops on Lincoln before biking down to the beach to catch the glorious sunset. There's even a "bonus" room perfect for a home office or artist's studio, all tucked behind a proper white picket fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 CRESTMOORE Place have any available units?
820 CRESTMOORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 CRESTMOORE Place have?
Some of 820 CRESTMOORE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 CRESTMOORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
820 CRESTMOORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 CRESTMOORE Place pet-friendly?
No, 820 CRESTMOORE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 820 CRESTMOORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 820 CRESTMOORE Place offers parking.
Does 820 CRESTMOORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 CRESTMOORE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 CRESTMOORE Place have a pool?
No, 820 CRESTMOORE Place does not have a pool.
Does 820 CRESTMOORE Place have accessible units?
No, 820 CRESTMOORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 820 CRESTMOORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 CRESTMOORE Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College