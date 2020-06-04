All apartments in Los Angeles
819 VERNON Avenue

819 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

819 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Located only blocks from the beach in beautiful Venice Beach, and close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife on Abbot Kinney, Rose Street, and Lincoln this cute and cozy one bedroom, one bath studio includes hardwood floors, tile flooring throughout the bathroom, kitchen with gas burners and refrigerator, private washer/ dryer in the garage, 1 carport space, plenty of street parking available, and delivered furnished with all utilities included. Free internet and cable. Bicycle included for your convenience. Landlord prefers 1 year lease and open to short term. Please call for pet inquiries. Pet deposit is additional $500. Available to start new lease, February 6, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 VERNON Avenue have any available units?
819 VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 819 VERNON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 VERNON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 819 VERNON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 VERNON Avenue offers parking.
Does 819 VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 VERNON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 VERNON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

