819 VERNON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage internet access

Located only blocks from the beach in beautiful Venice Beach, and close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife on Abbot Kinney, Rose Street, and Lincoln this cute and cozy one bedroom, one bath studio includes hardwood floors, tile flooring throughout the bathroom, kitchen with gas burners and refrigerator, private washer/ dryer in the garage, 1 carport space, plenty of street parking available, and delivered furnished with all utilities included. Free internet and cable. Bicycle included for your convenience. Landlord prefers 1 year lease and open to short term. Please call for pet inquiries. Pet deposit is additional $500. Available to start new lease, February 6, 2020.