819 South Grand View St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

2 Parking, 4min to DTLA, W/D in-unit, *3D Tour - Property Id: 233807



* 3D Tour * 2 Parking Spaces *

Bright, roomy, open-concept apartment, inside a small apartment community landscaped with bamboo and ivy. Great commuting location in a central area (walk score 94, transit score 82, bike score 79), well-situated between Downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Silverlake, Echo Park, and a couple miles to Hollywood. Also, only two blocks from a subway station, bike route, large public park, and various restaurants (e.g. Langer's Deli) and stores for shopping. The property has two covered patio areas, a fire pit for entertaining and BBQs, and guest parking!



-Washer / Dryer in-unit

-Dishwasher

-Air Conditioning / Heat

-2 garage parking spaces

-Backyard firepit

-2 covered patios

-Guest parking

-Pets welcome



*Lease terms: 1 year, then automatically goes to month-to-month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233807

