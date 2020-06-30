All apartments in Los Angeles
819 South Grand View St

819 South Grand View Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 South Grand View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
2 Parking, 4min to DTLA, W/D in-unit, *3D Tour - Property Id: 233807

* 3D Tour * 2 Parking Spaces *
Bright, roomy, open-concept apartment, inside a small apartment community landscaped with bamboo and ivy. Great commuting location in a central area (walk score 94, transit score 82, bike score 79), well-situated between Downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Silverlake, Echo Park, and a couple miles to Hollywood. Also, only two blocks from a subway station, bike route, large public park, and various restaurants (e.g. Langer's Deli) and stores for shopping. The property has two covered patio areas, a fire pit for entertaining and BBQs, and guest parking!

-Washer / Dryer in-unit
-Dishwasher
-Air Conditioning / Heat
-2 garage parking spaces
-Backyard firepit
-2 covered patios
-Guest parking
-Pets welcome

*Lease terms: 1 year, then automatically goes to month-to-month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233807
Property Id 233807

(RLNE5740783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 South Grand View St have any available units?
819 South Grand View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 South Grand View St have?
Some of 819 South Grand View St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 South Grand View St currently offering any rent specials?
819 South Grand View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 South Grand View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 South Grand View St is pet friendly.
Does 819 South Grand View St offer parking?
Yes, 819 South Grand View St offers parking.
Does 819 South Grand View St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 South Grand View St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 South Grand View St have a pool?
No, 819 South Grand View St does not have a pool.
Does 819 South Grand View St have accessible units?
No, 819 South Grand View St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 South Grand View St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 South Grand View St has units with dishwashers.

