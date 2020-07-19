8184 MANNIX Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW & CAN COME FULLY-FURNISHED - the ultimate "move-in ready" home. Warm contemporary residence with incredible LA Downtown and Hollywood Hills canyon views is located within the highly acclaimed Wonderland School District area.

Originally build in 2008 the house was remodeled in 2018. Contemporary style house features include high ceilings and high doors (FLEETWOOD) throughout, ELEVATOR, spacious living & family room each with a fireplace opening to the lush and private patio. Use of warm wood, metal and high glass exterior sliding doors are the main theme of the house. Each window in the house has a view.

Formal dining area & gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets features MIELE appliances and SUB-ZERO refrigerator. The luxurious Master suite with jacuzzi bath tub, fireplace and walk-in closet and two additional bedroom suites occupy the third floor. New hardwood floors, HANSGROHE faucets, SAMSUNG Washer and Dryer, recessed lighting are some of the wonderful upgrades. The home has 2-car garage with epoxy finish floor.

Fantastic for those seeking great views and privacy in heart of Hollywood and easy access to local studios. Located minutes from the Sunset Strip for all dining, shopping, and nightlife. Price excludes furniture.