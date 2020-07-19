All apartments in Los Angeles
8184 MANNIX Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

8184 MANNIX Drive

8184 Mannix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8184 Mannix Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW & CAN COME FULLY-FURNISHED - the ultimate "move-in ready" home. Warm contemporary residence with incredible LA Downtown and Hollywood Hills canyon views is located within the highly acclaimed Wonderland School District area.
Originally build in 2008 the house was remodeled in 2018. Contemporary style house features include high ceilings and high doors (FLEETWOOD) throughout, ELEVATOR, spacious living & family room each with a fireplace opening to the lush and private patio. Use of warm wood, metal and high glass exterior sliding doors are the main theme of the house. Each window in the house has a view.
Formal dining area & gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets features MIELE appliances and SUB-ZERO refrigerator. The luxurious Master suite with jacuzzi bath tub, fireplace and walk-in closet and two additional bedroom suites occupy the third floor. New hardwood floors, HANSGROHE faucets, SAMSUNG Washer and Dryer, recessed lighting are some of the wonderful upgrades. The home has 2-car garage with epoxy finish floor.
Fantastic for those seeking great views and privacy in heart of Hollywood and easy access to local studios. Located minutes from the Sunset Strip for all dining, shopping, and nightlife. Price excludes furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8184 MANNIX Drive have any available units?
8184 MANNIX Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8184 MANNIX Drive have?
Some of 8184 MANNIX Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8184 MANNIX Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8184 MANNIX Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8184 MANNIX Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8184 MANNIX Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8184 MANNIX Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8184 MANNIX Drive offers parking.
Does 8184 MANNIX Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8184 MANNIX Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8184 MANNIX Drive have a pool?
No, 8184 MANNIX Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8184 MANNIX Drive have accessible units?
No, 8184 MANNIX Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8184 MANNIX Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8184 MANNIX Drive has units with dishwashers.
