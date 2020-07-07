All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 818 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
818 83rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

818 83rd St

818 East 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

818 East 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
CANNDU

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Completely Remodeled Beautiful Single Family Home Beautiful completely remodeled home on a large lot. Come enjoy this home with your family. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all completely remodeled. Brand new kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Large back yard with trees and a large driveway. A separate living area behind Garage also available to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 83rd St have any available units?
818 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 83rd St have?
Some of 818 83rd St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
818 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 83rd St pet-friendly?
No, 818 83rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 818 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 818 83rd St offers parking.
Does 818 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 83rd St have a pool?
No, 818 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 818 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 818 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 818 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College