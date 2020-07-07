818 83rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Completely Remodeled Beautiful Single Family Home Beautiful completely remodeled home on a large lot. Come enjoy this home with your family. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all completely remodeled. Brand new kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Large back yard with trees and a large driveway. A separate living area behind Garage also available to lease.