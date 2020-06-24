All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 817 North ORANGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
817 North ORANGE Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

817 North ORANGE Drive

817 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

817 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fantastic contemporary Spanish with beautiful pool in a great location close to just about everything. With 5 bedrooms and 5 baths and over 3,600 square feet, this home features a classic floor plan that is ideal for entertaining as well as a family. Giant master bedroom with en-suite bath, private deck, huge closet and fireplace is upstairs along with three additional spacious bedrooms. Downstairs is bonus office/guest room with separate entrance. Giant kitchen opens to spacious dining and living areas. Deck off living room features built-in BBQ and leads out to grassy yard and pool with spa. Very close to great restaurants such as Mozza and Providence, shopping (including The Grove and Trader Joe's) and nightlife. Easy access to many Hollywood studios. A truly spectacular home in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
817 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 817 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 817 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 817 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 817 North ORANGE Drive has a pool.
Does 817 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College