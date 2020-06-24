817 North ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fantastic contemporary Spanish with beautiful pool in a great location close to just about everything. With 5 bedrooms and 5 baths and over 3,600 square feet, this home features a classic floor plan that is ideal for entertaining as well as a family. Giant master bedroom with en-suite bath, private deck, huge closet and fireplace is upstairs along with three additional spacious bedrooms. Downstairs is bonus office/guest room with separate entrance. Giant kitchen opens to spacious dining and living areas. Deck off living room features built-in BBQ and leads out to grassy yard and pool with spa. Very close to great restaurants such as Mozza and Providence, shopping (including The Grove and Trader Joe's) and nightlife. Easy access to many Hollywood studios. A truly spectacular home in an ideal location!