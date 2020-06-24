All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 817 North CITRUS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
817 North CITRUS Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 North CITRUS Avenue

817 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

817 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Melrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Beautiful brand-new construction modern farmhouse on quiet street makes for the perfect turnkey rental. Grand living & dining rooms, with soaring ceilings, flow to open kitchen and sitting area. Chef's kitchen features stone countertops, center island with prep sink and breakfast bar, farm sink, walk-in pantry, and Sub-Zero/Wolf, stainless-steel appliances. Sliding glass doors lead to backyard paradise offering pool, waterfall, zero-edge spa and built-in BBQ. Offering 5 large bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, the upscale master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, private balcony, fireplace, two large walk-in closets, and palatial master bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, and massive standing glass rain shower. Guest bedrooms all include ensuite bathrooms and generously sized closets. Additional highlights include movie theater offering surround-sound, integrated Control4 smart home system and 2-car finished garage. Located close to shops, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 North CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
817 North CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 North CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 817 North CITRUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 North CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 North CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 North CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 817 North CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 817 North CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 817 North CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 817 North CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 North CITRUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 North CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 817 North CITRUS Avenue has a pool.
Does 817 North CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 North CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 North CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 North CITRUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College