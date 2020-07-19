8162 MANITOBA Street

Amenities
Contemporary upgraded two bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo in Manitoba West. Versatile living room, dining room, TV area; Beautifully remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances, cabinets, counters/back-splash. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with contemporary fixtures and finishes; two assigned tandem parking spaces; All amenity complex w/swimming pool, tennis courts and exercise room. Guard at entrance 24/7. This is a non-smoking unit. Owner will consider a small dog. The move in fee for this association is $175