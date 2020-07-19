8162 MANITOBA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Contemporary upgraded two bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo in Manitoba West. Versatile living room, dining room, TV area; Beautifully remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances, cabinets, counters/back-splash. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with contemporary fixtures and finishes; two assigned tandem parking spaces; All amenity complex w/swimming pool, tennis courts and exercise room. Guard at entrance 24/7. This is a non-smoking unit. Owner will consider a small dog. The move in fee for this association is $175