Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8162 MANITOBA Street

8162 Manitoba Street · No Longer Available
Location

8162 Manitoba Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Contemporary upgraded two bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo in Manitoba West. Versatile living room, dining room, TV area; Beautifully remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances, cabinets, counters/back-splash. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with contemporary fixtures and finishes; two assigned tandem parking spaces; All amenity complex w/swimming pool, tennis courts and exercise room. Guard at entrance 24/7. This is a non-smoking unit. Owner will consider a small dog. The move in fee for this association is $175

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 MANITOBA Street have any available units?
8162 MANITOBA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8162 MANITOBA Street have?
Some of 8162 MANITOBA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 MANITOBA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8162 MANITOBA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 MANITOBA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8162 MANITOBA Street is pet friendly.
Does 8162 MANITOBA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8162 MANITOBA Street offers parking.
Does 8162 MANITOBA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8162 MANITOBA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 MANITOBA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8162 MANITOBA Street has a pool.
Does 8162 MANITOBA Street have accessible units?
No, 8162 MANITOBA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 MANITOBA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8162 MANITOBA Street has units with dishwashers.
