8152 Billowvista Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room bbq/grill garage

REMODELED, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, ENTERTAINERS HOME ON THE BLUFFS W/ AMAZIJNG OUTDOOR SPACE & VIEWS! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

3BR/3.5BA + DETACHED STUDIO

APPROX. 3400 SQ FT

2-CAR GARAGE

MULTI-TIERED YARD, 800 SQ FT DECK W/ JACUZZI, BBQ & FURNITURE OFF MAIN LIVING AREA & LARGE BALCONY OFF MASTER

FANTASTIC, BRIGHT TOP FLOOR LIVING SPACE W/ FIREPLACE, DINING AREA & FANTASTIC VIEWS

2ND LIVING AREA/GAME ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL OFF MASTER

SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERS, ALL APPLIANCES & EAT-IN DINETTE

2 MASTER SUITES ON EACH FLOOR (1ST MASTER W/ WALK-IN CLOSET, ATTACHED BATH & DIRECT ACCESS TO MAIN DECK

* 2ND, MAIN MASTER SUITE W/ GRAND WALK-IN CLOSET W/ LAUNDRY & LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH W/ ONYX COUNTERS & LARGE SHOWER

LARGE 3RD BEDROOM W/ BAY WINDOW & WALL CLOSET

LAUNDRY ON EACH FLOOR

BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT & TILE (KITCHEN & BATHS)

GARDENER PD

1 YEAR MINIMUM

NONSMOKING ONLY



***AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



NOTE: PROPERTY IS LISTED AS A 4 BEDROOM THAT INCLUDES DETACHED 600 SQ FT STUDIO FOR $8200/MONTH WHICH CAN BE SUBLEASED AT YOUR DISCRETION



(RLNE3616619)