814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1/2 Available 12/01/19 Live The FULLER life! Incredible renovated BEAUTY! - Property Id: 40180



Contact Ed at 213-640-9404 to schedule an appointment.

**Stop by at 10:00 AM WED NOV 06th for a quick viewing**



1BR is in renovation progress. All remodels are very similar.



Photos of actual unit to follow soon.Brand new, fully remodeled unit available.1 bedroom. Will go fast! Right between MELROSE & SANTA MONICA BLVD in super prime area that you will fall in love with. This is The Fairfax District. The unit has new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal), new quartz counter tops, AC in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer combo, one parking spot, beautiful flooring,Spacious unit with high ceiling and recessed lighting in kitchen and living room, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, New custom cabinets with plenty of space, nicely landscaped, 1 Year minimum lease, 1 month security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40180p

