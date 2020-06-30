All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

814 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1/2 Available 12/01/19 Live The FULLER life! Incredible renovated BEAUTY! - Property Id: 40180

Contact Ed at 213-640-9404 to schedule an appointment.
**Stop by at 10:00 AM WED NOV 06th for a quick viewing**

1BR is in renovation progress. All remodels are very similar.

Photos of actual unit to follow soon.Brand new, fully remodeled unit available.1 bedroom. Will go fast! Right between MELROSE & SANTA MONICA BLVD in super prime area that you will fall in love with. This is The Fairfax District. The unit has new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal), new quartz counter tops, AC in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer combo, one parking spot, beautiful flooring,Spacious unit with high ceiling and recessed lighting in kitchen and living room, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, New custom cabinets with plenty of space, nicely landscaped, 1 Year minimum lease, 1 month security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40180p
Property Id 40180

(RLNE5296620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

