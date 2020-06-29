All apartments in Los Angeles
814 AMHERST Avenue

814 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Graciously proportioned Corner Unit with an open design and modern style floor-plan. This stylish home boasts over 1700sf on a single level with loft like ceilings in the living and dining rooms. Superb flow with a bright, spacious living area that opens to an outdoor balcony. Formal dining area and an in-kitchen dining nook. Central AC and a large separate walk-in laundry room inside the unit. Only four units on each floor and lots closet space. An excellent Brentwood location on a quiet street. Close to Santa Monica's Montana Avenue district, Brentwood Farmers Market, Brentwood Country Mart and Brentwood Center. HOA requires a $200 Move-in fee and a $200 Move-out fee to be paid by the tenant. Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 AMHERST Avenue have any available units?
814 AMHERST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 AMHERST Avenue have?
Some of 814 AMHERST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 AMHERST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 AMHERST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 AMHERST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 AMHERST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 814 AMHERST Avenue offer parking?
No, 814 AMHERST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 814 AMHERST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 AMHERST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 AMHERST Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 AMHERST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 AMHERST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 AMHERST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 AMHERST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 AMHERST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
