814 AMHERST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Graciously proportioned Corner Unit with an open design and modern style floor-plan. This stylish home boasts over 1700sf on a single level with loft like ceilings in the living and dining rooms. Superb flow with a bright, spacious living area that opens to an outdoor balcony. Formal dining area and an in-kitchen dining nook. Central AC and a large separate walk-in laundry room inside the unit. Only four units on each floor and lots closet space. An excellent Brentwood location on a quiet street. Close to Santa Monica's Montana Avenue district, Brentwood Farmers Market, Brentwood Country Mart and Brentwood Center. HOA requires a $200 Move-in fee and a $200 Move-out fee to be paid by the tenant. Pet friendly