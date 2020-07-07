8136 Garden Grove Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath charmer with central air and heat (and nest), hardwood floors throughout, second bathroom features slate countertop and limestone

flooring.



The gourmet kitchen is upgraded with manufactured stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. Dining room and living room lead to the

outdoor dining area and gorgeous backyard with built in gas grill, mini fridge, and sink with hot and cold filtered drinking water. The backyard features fruit trees, a Jacuzzi

hot tub, and 2 car detached garage.



A washer and dryer will be furnished before move in.



*Unit is not furnished and walls are painted light grey

Deposit depends on credit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.