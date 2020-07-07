8136 Garden Grove Avenue

Amenities
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath charmer with central air and heat (and nest), hardwood floors throughout, second bathroom features slate countertop and limestone
flooring.
The gourmet kitchen is upgraded with manufactured stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. Dining room and living room lead to the
outdoor dining area and gorgeous backyard with built in gas grill, mini fridge, and sink with hot and cold filtered drinking water. The backyard features fruit trees, a Jacuzzi
hot tub, and 2 car detached garage.
A washer and dryer will be furnished before move in.
*Unit is not furnished and walls are painted light grey
Deposit depends on credit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.