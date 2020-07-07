All apartments in Los Angeles
8136 Garden Grove Avenue

Location

8136 Garden Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath charmer with central air and heat (and nest), hardwood floors throughout, second bathroom features slate countertop and limestone
flooring.

The gourmet kitchen is upgraded with manufactured stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. Dining room and living room lead to the
outdoor dining area and gorgeous backyard with built in gas grill, mini fridge, and sink with hot and cold filtered drinking water. The backyard features fruit trees, a Jacuzzi
hot tub, and 2 car detached garage.

A washer and dryer will be furnished before move in.

*Unit is not furnished and walls are painted light grey
Deposit depends on credit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue have any available units?
8136 Garden Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue have?
Some of 8136 Garden Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 Garden Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8136 Garden Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 Garden Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8136 Garden Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8136 Garden Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8136 Garden Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 8136 Garden Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8136 Garden Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 Garden Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8136 Garden Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

