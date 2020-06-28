All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

813 WARREN Avenue

813 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

813 Warren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home Sweet Home on Warren Avenue! A gem on a cul-de-sac located in the highly desired Lincoln + Rose area of Venice, this lovely home is close to Whole Foods, Marine Park & Penmar Golf Course. Enjoy the 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms open concept layout featuring dark hardwood floors, a bright and cherry kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, white subway titles and modern lacquer cabinets. There is a mud room that includes a utility sink and new stacked washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a large closet and new bathroom. Entertain until your hearts content in your very own private backyard - ready to design as you wish! Parking is made easy with a 2 car detached garage that could also be used as an office or studio space. Close your eyes and dream of living here - perfect for easy access to everything west and east!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 WARREN Avenue have any available units?
813 WARREN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 WARREN Avenue have?
Some of 813 WARREN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 WARREN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 WARREN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 WARREN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 813 WARREN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 813 WARREN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 813 WARREN Avenue offers parking.
Does 813 WARREN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 WARREN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 WARREN Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 WARREN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 WARREN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 WARREN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 WARREN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 WARREN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
