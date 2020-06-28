813 WARREN Avenue

Amenities
Home Sweet Home on Warren Avenue! A gem on a cul-de-sac located in the highly desired Lincoln + Rose area of Venice, this lovely home is close to Whole Foods, Marine Park & Penmar Golf Course. Enjoy the 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms open concept layout featuring dark hardwood floors, a bright and cherry kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, white subway titles and modern lacquer cabinets. There is a mud room that includes a utility sink and new stacked washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a large closet and new bathroom. Entertain until your hearts content in your very own private backyard - ready to design as you wish! Parking is made easy with a 2 car detached garage that could also be used as an office or studio space. Close your eyes and dream of living here - perfect for easy access to everything west and east!