Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8123 AMOR Road

8123 Amor Road · No Longer Available
Location

8123 Amor Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private gated Hollywood Hills home on a serene cul-de-sac road featuring a heated swimming pool, open floor plan, recessed lighting with dimmers, 3 bedrooms/2 Baths. Large Master Suite has walk in closet and bathroom with steam shower. Sliding glass door leads to the back patio and swimming pool. Large 800 sq. ft. front patio is perfect for outdoor living. 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Quick access to West side locations or the Valley make it the ideal rental. Located in the Carpenter Elementary School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 AMOR Road have any available units?
8123 AMOR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 AMOR Road have?
Some of 8123 AMOR Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 AMOR Road currently offering any rent specials?
8123 AMOR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 AMOR Road pet-friendly?
No, 8123 AMOR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8123 AMOR Road offer parking?
Yes, 8123 AMOR Road offers parking.
Does 8123 AMOR Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8123 AMOR Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 AMOR Road have a pool?
Yes, 8123 AMOR Road has a pool.
Does 8123 AMOR Road have accessible units?
No, 8123 AMOR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 AMOR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8123 AMOR Road has units with dishwashers.
