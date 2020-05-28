All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

811 North WEST KNOLL Drive

811 N West Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

811 N West Knoll Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled 1300sqft 2BR/2BA Duplex in the Heart of West Hollywood. The unit features custom finishes throughout. This includes custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, window treatments, glass tile and lighting. This home includes Stainless Steel Appliances, High Efficiency Washer & Dryer, Central Heat & A/C and a tankless water heater.This home features a large private backyard perfect for animals, entertaining guests or enjoying the California sunshine. Located behind the securitized front gate are 2 off street parking spaces.The master suite has 2 large closets, an en suite bathroom and vaulted ceiling. Walking distance to various shops and restaurants on Melrose including Urth Cafe, E.P. & L.P., Taste and Catch LA. Walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd which includes Trader Joes, Starbucks, CVS, Healthy Spot, 24HR Fitness and much much more. Close distance to Beverly Center, Beverly Connection and Cedars Sinai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive have any available units?
811 North WEST KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 North WEST KNOLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive offers parking.
Does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive have a pool?
No, 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 North WEST KNOLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
