8101 Glade Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Welcome home! This completely remodeled and updated home has left no stone unturned. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central AC and heat, completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, granite countertops, and new floors. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated with new showers, fixtures, vanities,and Italian tiled floors. Plenty of extra storage cabinets in hallway and master bath. Large backyard with new grass, perfect for entertaining! Located ona quiet street but within a short driving distance to shops and restaurants. Must see to appreciate all the extras this home has to offer. Good credit for tenants is a must! Unfortunately no pets are allowed for this rental. Please text Listing Agent Mary Alice at 323-877-3537 for all showing requests.