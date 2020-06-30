All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8101 Glade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8101 Glade Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

8101 Glade Avenue

8101 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8101 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This completely remodeled and updated home has left no stone unturned. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central AC and heat, completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, granite countertops, and new floors. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated with new showers, fixtures, vanities,and Italian tiled floors. Plenty of extra storage cabinets in hallway and master bath. Large backyard with new grass, perfect for entertaining! Located ona quiet street but within a short driving distance to shops and restaurants. Must see to appreciate all the extras this home has to offer. Good credit for tenants is a must! Unfortunately no pets are allowed for this rental. Please text Listing Agent Mary Alice at 323-877-3537 for all showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Glade Avenue have any available units?
8101 Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 Glade Avenue have?
Some of 8101 Glade Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8101 Glade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8101 Glade Avenue offer parking?
No, 8101 Glade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8101 Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 8101 Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8101 Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8101 Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 Glade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College