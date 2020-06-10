807 W 50th St 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Newly designer remodeled 3 bed 1 bath apartment



Spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom conveniently close to Exposition Park/Museums, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the new LA Soccer Club Stadium!



Walk to the new LA Soccer Club Stadium or hop on the Exposition Metro Line and enjoy a beautiful day on the beach.

Access to the 110 & 10 is easy.



Designer remodeled with new paint throughout, new easy to clean laminate hardwood floor, new tiles in bathroom, brand new stainless steel appliances (Stove and Fridge) for some yummy meals and new light fixtures.

Big light flooded dining/living room, spacious bedrooms, bathroom vanity.

Laundry facilities are on-site.



This place welcomes furry friends as well! Cats and small dogs are accepted for an additional pet deposit (Breed restrictions may apply)



Utilities included are water and sewer.

Security deposit 1 month of rent



1 year lease

Good income and credit needed, co-signer are accepted.



We accept a maximum of 2 people per bedroom and 2 pets

