All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 807 W 50th St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
807 W 50th St 1
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

807 W 50th St 1

807 W 50th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

807 W 50th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly designer remodeled 3 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 119104

Spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom conveniently close to Exposition Park/Museums, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the new LA Soccer Club Stadium!

Walk to the new LA Soccer Club Stadium or hop on the Exposition Metro Line and enjoy a beautiful day on the beach.
Access to the 110 & 10 is easy.

Designer remodeled with new paint throughout, new easy to clean laminate hardwood floor, new tiles in bathroom, brand new stainless steel appliances (Stove and Fridge) for some yummy meals and new light fixtures.
Big light flooded dining/living room, spacious bedrooms, bathroom vanity.
Laundry facilities are on-site.

This place welcomes furry friends as well! Cats and small dogs are accepted for an additional pet deposit (Breed restrictions may apply)

Utilities included are water and sewer.
Security deposit 1 month of rent

1 year lease
Good income and credit needed, co-signer are accepted.

We accept a maximum of 2 people per bedroom and 2 pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119104
Property Id 119104

(RLNE4863611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W 50th St 1 have any available units?
807 W 50th St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W 50th St 1 have?
Some of 807 W 50th St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W 50th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
807 W 50th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W 50th St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 W 50th St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 807 W 50th St 1 offer parking?
No, 807 W 50th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 807 W 50th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W 50th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W 50th St 1 have a pool?
No, 807 W 50th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 807 W 50th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 807 W 50th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W 50th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 W 50th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College