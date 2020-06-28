807 SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY CONDO, BEVERLY HILLS ADJ. THE UNIT SPANS THE ENTIRE FLOOR. 3 Bed+office/den. Open floor plan Living-Dining with high ceilings, Crown Moldings, Hardwood Floors, Custom Fireplace Mantel & French Doors open to Spacious Front Balcony with City Views. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counters, Mosaic Travertine Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master W/Cozy Fireplace. His & Her Closets, Balcony & Luxe Bathroom W/Stone Bench Shower and Oval Tub. Laundry inside unit. Walk to Shops on Robertson. AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL / FURNISHED. Call for more info.