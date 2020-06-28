All apartments in Los Angeles
807 SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

807 SHENANDOAH Street

807 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY CONDO, BEVERLY HILLS ADJ. THE UNIT SPANS THE ENTIRE FLOOR. 3 Bed+office/den. Open floor plan Living-Dining with high ceilings, Crown Moldings, Hardwood Floors, Custom Fireplace Mantel & French Doors open to Spacious Front Balcony with City Views. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counters, Mosaic Travertine Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master W/Cozy Fireplace. His & Her Closets, Balcony & Luxe Bathroom W/Stone Bench Shower and Oval Tub. Laundry inside unit. Walk to Shops on Robertson. AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL / FURNISHED. Call for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
807 SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 807 SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 807 SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
No, 807 SHENANDOAH Street does not offer parking.
Does 807 SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 SHENANDOAH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 807 SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 807 SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 SHENANDOAH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
