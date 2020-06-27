All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8047 Altavan Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8047 Altavan Ave.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

8047 Altavan Ave.

8047 Altavan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8047 Altavan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Affordable Westchester Home for Rent - Fantastic opportunity to live in prime Westchester LMU Village location near to Silicon Beach and excellent elementary school. Centrally located near the 405 freeway, LAX, Marina Del Rey and world class dining, entertainment, beaches and more. The upgraded kitchen and dining area are ideal for entertaining. The backyard is wonderfully landscaped and is the perfect place for kids to play or to entertain guests. There is a 2 car detached garage with a long driveway perfect for fitting all your vehicles. Don't miss this great opportunity because it will go fast!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5052109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8047 Altavan Ave. have any available units?
8047 Altavan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8047 Altavan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8047 Altavan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8047 Altavan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8047 Altavan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8047 Altavan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8047 Altavan Ave. offers parking.
Does 8047 Altavan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8047 Altavan Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8047 Altavan Ave. have a pool?
No, 8047 Altavan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8047 Altavan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8047 Altavan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8047 Altavan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8047 Altavan Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8047 Altavan Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8047 Altavan Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College