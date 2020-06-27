8047 Altavan Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful and Affordable Westchester Home for Rent - Fantastic opportunity to live in prime Westchester LMU Village location near to Silicon Beach and excellent elementary school. Centrally located near the 405 freeway, LAX, Marina Del Rey and world class dining, entertainment, beaches and more. The upgraded kitchen and dining area are ideal for entertaining. The backyard is wonderfully landscaped and is the perfect place for kids to play or to entertain guests. There is a 2 car detached garage with a long driveway perfect for fitting all your vehicles. Don't miss this great opportunity because it will go fast!



No Cats Allowed



