Los Angeles, CA
8034 AIRLANE Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

8034 AIRLANE Avenue

8034 Airlane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8034 Airlane Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Silicone Beach new home. This home was taken down to the studs and completely redone inside and out. An open floor plan with recessed lighting, grey quartz counters and custom maple cabinetry in the kitchen. Two bedrooms offer separation with access to a custom bathroom. The over sized master bedroom offers a spacious walk in closet, with a large master bath bathroom featuring a custom maple vanity, quartz counters and subway tile flooring from floor to ceiling. There is a detached, permitted office/studio with 1/2 bath and separate HVAC unit. Rear deck and vegetable garden complete the rear grounds...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue have any available units?
8034 AIRLANE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue have?
Some of 8034 AIRLANE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8034 AIRLANE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8034 AIRLANE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 AIRLANE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8034 AIRLANE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8034 AIRLANE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8034 AIRLANE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8034 AIRLANE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8034 AIRLANE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 AIRLANE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8034 AIRLANE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
