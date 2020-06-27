8034 AIRLANE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Silicone Beach new home. This home was taken down to the studs and completely redone inside and out. An open floor plan with recessed lighting, grey quartz counters and custom maple cabinetry in the kitchen. Two bedrooms offer separation with access to a custom bathroom. The over sized master bedroom offers a spacious walk in closet, with a large master bath bathroom featuring a custom maple vanity, quartz counters and subway tile flooring from floor to ceiling. There is a detached, permitted office/studio with 1/2 bath and separate HVAC unit. Rear deck and vegetable garden complete the rear grounds...