8033 Louise Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

8033 Louise Avenue

8033 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Recently Updated Northridge Pool Home! Features include 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, newer cabinets, stainless sink & separate laundry area. Dining room with a large garden window, plenty of storage, and open to living/family rooms. Living room features a cozy brick fireplace. The huge family room has a vaulted ceiling, skylights, and a full wall entertainment/storage system. The three spacious bedrooms include a master suite with a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom, and a slider leading to the back yard. The backyard features a sparkling, dark bottomed pool. Travertine and parquet floors, some dual pane windows, smooth ceilings. Central heat and air, plus an additional wall heater. Gardner and pool maintenance included. Garage and carport not included - owner will be fencing off that area to build another unit with intent to lease separately. Once complete, the back yard will be shared between the two units. Immaculate and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Louise Avenue have any available units?
8033 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Louise Avenue have?
Some of 8033 Louise Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8033 Louise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8033 Louise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Louise Avenue offers parking.
Does 8033 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Louise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8033 Louise Avenue has a pool.
Does 8033 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8033 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Louise Avenue has units with dishwashers.

