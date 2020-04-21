8033 Louise Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Recently Updated Northridge Pool Home! Features include 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, newer cabinets, stainless sink & separate laundry area. Dining room with a large garden window, plenty of storage, and open to living/family rooms. Living room features a cozy brick fireplace. The huge family room has a vaulted ceiling, skylights, and a full wall entertainment/storage system. The three spacious bedrooms include a master suite with a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom, and a slider leading to the back yard. The backyard features a sparkling, dark bottomed pool. Travertine and parquet floors, some dual pane windows, smooth ceilings. Central heat and air, plus an additional wall heater. Gardner and pool maintenance included. Garage and carport not included - owner will be fencing off that area to build another unit with intent to lease separately. Once complete, the back yard will be shared between the two units. Immaculate and move in ready!