Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Remodeled One Bedroom on two levels with private entrance in trendy West Hollywood. Close to Santa Monica Blvd and world famous Melrose Avenue. This desirable unit is fully furnished with top of the line appliances, stylish furniture and plush bedding. Large windows provide lots of light, perfect for anyone who desires a great location and elegant surroundings.