Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

8017 Holy Cross Place ($150)

8017 Holy Cross Place · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Holy Cross Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL! GREAT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LOCATION - Move in Special - 14 days free rent with immediate move in. Must See! Spacious Single Family Home with 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath In Great Location Near Loyola Marymount University, LAX, Shops and Restaurants. Home Comes with large Yard- Unit has Hardwood Floors Throughout- New Stove and dishwasher Included. Enclosed 2 Car Garage plus plenty of driveway parking . Small Pet Okay Under 40 pounds w/Additional Deposit. Tenant Pays all Utilities - Gas- Electric- Water & Trash except Gardener. For More Information Please call 310-219-3840.

(RLNE5452917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) have any available units?
8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) have?
Some of 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150)'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) is pet friendly.
Does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) offer parking?
Yes, 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) offers parking.
Does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) have a pool?
No, 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) have accessible units?
No, 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 Holy Cross Place ($150) has units with dishwashers.

