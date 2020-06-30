8017 Holy Cross Place ($150)

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! GREAT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LOCATION - Move in Special - 14 days free rent with immediate move in. Must See! Spacious Single Family Home with 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath In Great Location Near Loyola Marymount University, LAX, Shops and Restaurants. Home Comes with large Yard- Unit has Hardwood Floors Throughout- New Stove and dishwasher Included. Enclosed 2 Car Garage plus plenty of driveway parking . Small Pet Okay Under 40 pounds w/Additional Deposit. Tenant Pays all Utilities - Gas- Electric- Water & Trash except Gardener. For More Information Please call 310-219-3840.



