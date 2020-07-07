All apartments in Los Angeles
8016 DUNBARTON Avenue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:43 AM

8016 DUNBARTON Avenue

8016 Dunbarton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8016 Dunbarton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful spacious and updated 2-story home available June 1st in Silicon Beach's sweet spot of North Kentwood. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. You'll love the living room with it's vaulted ceiling allowing lots of natural sunlight. The cook's kitchen features quartz counters, white cabinets, hardwood floors, breakfast nook. The downstairs level includes a large formal dining room; bedroom #1 (or optional office/ den) featuring a fireplace and sliding glass door to the backyard; bedroom #2; the laundry room; and a bathroom. The upstairs includes a luxurious master bedroom with double closets, en suite remodeled master bath, and sliding glass doors to balcony; and two additional bedrooms make it great for larger families. The backyard is landscaped ,private, and great for entertaining. This home is located on one of the best streets in Westchester!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue have any available units?
8016 DUNBARTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue have?
Some of 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8016 DUNBARTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 DUNBARTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

