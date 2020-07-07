8016 DUNBARTON Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful spacious and updated 2-story home available June 1st in Silicon Beach's sweet spot of North Kentwood. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. You'll love the living room with it's vaulted ceiling allowing lots of natural sunlight. The cook's kitchen features quartz counters, white cabinets, hardwood floors, breakfast nook. The downstairs level includes a large formal dining room; bedroom #1 (or optional office/ den) featuring a fireplace and sliding glass door to the backyard; bedroom #2; the laundry room; and a bathroom. The upstairs includes a luxurious master bedroom with double closets, en suite remodeled master bath, and sliding glass doors to balcony; and two additional bedrooms make it great for larger families. The backyard is landscaped ,private, and great for entertaining. This home is located on one of the best streets in Westchester!