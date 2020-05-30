All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place

800 N La Fayette Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

800 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1929 Spanish character duplex apartment now available in Silver Lake! Large downstairs two bedroom, one bath home with tons of vintage charm including hardwood floors, updated retro kitchen including butler's pantry, arched doorways and windows, crown molding, and mahogany trim. Tons of storage: 2 walk-in closets, separate laundry room with utility closet, built in bookshelves in living room, and built in china cabinets. Separate breakfast nook, formal dining room, and a huge master bedroom with cedar closet. Oversize bathroom with gorgeous original tile and built-ins. Unit is above street level for more privacy. Freshly painted throughout. Beautifully landscaped shared backyard with views of DTLA. Central HVAC system installed in 2015. One uncovered car parking space provided. Sorry, no pets. Great Silver Lake neighborhood with all the best restaurants and boutiques on Sunset boulevard a couple of blocks away - including Donut Farm, Silverlake Ramen, Cafe Tropical, and Mohawk Bend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have any available units?
800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have?
Some of 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place pet-friendly?
No, 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offers parking.
Does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have a pool?
No, 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place has units with dishwashers.
