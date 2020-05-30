800 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place

Amenities

1929 Spanish character duplex apartment now available in Silver Lake! Large downstairs two bedroom, one bath home with tons of vintage charm including hardwood floors, updated retro kitchen including butler's pantry, arched doorways and windows, crown molding, and mahogany trim. Tons of storage: 2 walk-in closets, separate laundry room with utility closet, built in bookshelves in living room, and built in china cabinets. Separate breakfast nook, formal dining room, and a huge master bedroom with cedar closet. Oversize bathroom with gorgeous original tile and built-ins. Unit is above street level for more privacy. Freshly painted throughout. Beautifully landscaped shared backyard with views of DTLA. Central HVAC system installed in 2015. One uncovered car parking space provided. Sorry, no pets. Great Silver Lake neighborhood with all the best restaurants and boutiques on Sunset boulevard a couple of blocks away - including Donut Farm, Silverlake Ramen, Cafe Tropical, and Mohawk Bend.