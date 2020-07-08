7961 GENESTA Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available 06/10/20 STUNNING HOME, FULLY RENOVATED, POOL - Property Id: 276110



Fully Renovated a year ago, high demand neighborhood of Lake Balboa with swimming pool.This ultra modern, contemporary home is move in ready! The stylish interiors include laminate floors, custom modern kitchen cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and laundry rooms ready with hook-ups. Enjoy the LED lighting, central Heating and AC, large custom closets with spacious storage. pre-wired with CAT 6 Internet cables for HD security camera system. Completely remodeled from Top to Bottom with new addition. 2005 sq ft, 3 bed and 2 bath 2 car garage Circular driveway Gated RV parking

(RLNE5770542)