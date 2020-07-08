All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

7961 GENESTA Ave

7961 Genesta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7961 Genesta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 06/10/20 STUNNING HOME, FULLY RENOVATED, POOL - Property Id: 276110

Fully Renovated a year ago, high demand neighborhood of Lake Balboa with swimming pool.This ultra modern, contemporary home is move in ready! The stylish interiors include laminate floors, custom modern kitchen cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and laundry rooms ready with hook-ups. Enjoy the LED lighting, central Heating and AC, large custom closets with spacious storage. pre-wired with CAT 6 Internet cables for HD security camera system. Completely remodeled from Top to Bottom with new addition. 2005 sq ft, 3 bed and 2 bath 2 car garage Circular driveway Gated RV parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276110
Property Id 276110

(RLNE5770542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7961 GENESTA Ave have any available units?
7961 GENESTA Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7961 GENESTA Ave have?
Some of 7961 GENESTA Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7961 GENESTA Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7961 GENESTA Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7961 GENESTA Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7961 GENESTA Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7961 GENESTA Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7961 GENESTA Ave offers parking.
Does 7961 GENESTA Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7961 GENESTA Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7961 GENESTA Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7961 GENESTA Ave has a pool.
Does 7961 GENESTA Ave have accessible units?
No, 7961 GENESTA Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7961 GENESTA Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7961 GENESTA Ave has units with dishwashers.

