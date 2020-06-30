All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7948 Lindley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7948 Lindley Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

7948 Lindley Avenue

7948 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7948 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate 2BD/2BA ADU Guest House property is truly an eye catcher, boasting 1,000 sq. ft. of gorgeously modern upgrades throughout the property, which rests on a well-maintained lot of 7,201 sq. ft. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in with no details left behind in all designs inside and out. Featuring recessed lighting, grey oak laminate flooring, and dual pane windows, this house will be the perfect spot for all your gatherings and entertainments. The floor plan is full of natural lighting that reflects off of the crisp white walls as you move room to room. Wow your guests with delicious meals made in this contemporary kitchen featuring custom white cabinetry with soft close hinges, impressive quartz counter top, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms are bright and airy while maintaining the cozy vibes throughout for your growing family. This property is located nearby many schools and CSUN, as well as shopping such as Northridge Fashion Center, Costco Wholesale, and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7948 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
7948 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7948 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7948 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7948 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7948 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7948 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7948 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7948 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7948 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7948 Lindley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7948 Lindley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College