7948 Lindley Avenue

Immaculate 2BD/2BA ADU Guest House property is truly an eye catcher, boasting 1,000 sq. ft. of gorgeously modern upgrades throughout the property, which rests on a well-maintained lot of 7,201 sq. ft. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in with no details left behind in all designs inside and out. Featuring recessed lighting, grey oak laminate flooring, and dual pane windows, this house will be the perfect spot for all your gatherings and entertainments. The floor plan is full of natural lighting that reflects off of the crisp white walls as you move room to room. Wow your guests with delicious meals made in this contemporary kitchen featuring custom white cabinetry with soft close hinges, impressive quartz counter top, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms are bright and airy while maintaining the cozy vibes throughout for your growing family. This property is located nearby many schools and CSUN, as well as shopping such as Northridge Fashion Center, Costco Wholesale, and many more!