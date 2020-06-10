7905 Cora Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely beautiful South Sunland home for lease, enter into a spacious living room with a custom stone fireplace perfect for a cozy evening, skylights add to bring in natural light, updated kitchen with Corian counter tops, custom cabinets and spacious dining area, three bedrooms with one and a half baths, bonus room could be used as playroom, office or any other use, large back yard with built in barbecue perfect for entertaining,completely gated with stamped concrete driveway, large garage with plenty of storage space, central air and heat and lots of extra storage. This home is turnkey and ready for you to call home.