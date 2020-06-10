All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:54 AM

7905 Cora Street

7905 Cora Street · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Cora Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely beautiful South Sunland home for lease, enter into a spacious living room with a custom stone fireplace perfect for a cozy evening, skylights add to bring in natural light, updated kitchen with Corian counter tops, custom cabinets and spacious dining area, three bedrooms with one and a half baths, bonus room could be used as playroom, office or any other use, large back yard with built in barbecue perfect for entertaining,completely gated with stamped concrete driveway, large garage with plenty of storage space, central air and heat and lots of extra storage. This home is turnkey and ready for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Cora Street have any available units?
7905 Cora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Cora Street have?
Some of 7905 Cora Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Cora Street currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Cora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Cora Street pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Cora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7905 Cora Street offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Cora Street offers parking.
Does 7905 Cora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Cora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Cora Street have a pool?
No, 7905 Cora Street does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Cora Street have accessible units?
No, 7905 Cora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Cora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Cora Street does not have units with dishwashers.

