Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7836 Claybeck Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7836 Claybeck Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7836 Claybeck Avenue
7836 Claybeck Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7836 Claybeck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remolded 2 bed 1 bath. New appliances and washer and dryer may be available. Great location near schools and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have any available units?
7836 Claybeck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have?
Some of 7836 Claybeck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7836 Claybeck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Claybeck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Claybeck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue offer parking?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7836 Claybeck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have a pool?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College