7836 Claybeck Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

7836 Claybeck Avenue

7836 Claybeck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7836 Claybeck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remolded 2 bed 1 bath. New appliances and washer and dryer may be available. Great location near schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have any available units?
7836 Claybeck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have?
Some of 7836 Claybeck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7836 Claybeck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Claybeck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Claybeck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue offer parking?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7836 Claybeck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have a pool?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Claybeck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7836 Claybeck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
