Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7825 TORREYSON Drive

7825 Torreyson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Contemporary farm house on unique promontory on renowned Torreyson Dr surrounded by multi million dollar architectural properties. This home has been meticulously remodeled with all new internal systems and interiors. Situated on a lush lot surrounded by nature, encased by large redwoods, and facing one of the most prestigious views in all of Los Angeles, this is truly a unique opportunity. Interiors feature vaulted posted and beam ceilings, and expansive view windows over looking the zero edge infinity pool, French doors that open to the outdoor patio and pool area, designer kitchen with marble counters and all stainless appliances making this home is perfect for entertaining in privacy or living a beautifully curated lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have any available units?
7825 TORREYSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have?
Some of 7825 TORREYSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 TORREYSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7825 TORREYSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 TORREYSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7825 TORREYSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7825 TORREYSON Drive offers parking.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 TORREYSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7825 TORREYSON Drive has a pool.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7825 TORREYSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 TORREYSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 TORREYSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
