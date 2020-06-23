All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7824 Maynard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7824 Maynard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7824 Maynard Avenue

7824 N Maynard Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7824 N Maynard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled modern, ranch style home, in the heart of West Hills. Located in the highly sought after Capistrano School District, on a beautiful tree lined street. This turn-key 3 bed, 2 bath stunner has a gorgeous, brand new grand kitchen, with quartz counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with white Carrera marble. Home boasts a wide open concept, filled with non stop natural sunlight throughout. Formal dining room overlooks the huge luscious yard with sparkling swimming pool. Extensive upgrades, including mechanical, 200 AMP electrical panel, copper plumbing, HVAC, duct work, recessed lighting and pool plaster and tile. This is an absolute must see! Property is also for sale at $685,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Maynard Avenue have any available units?
7824 Maynard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Maynard Avenue have?
Some of 7824 Maynard Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Maynard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Maynard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7824 Maynard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Maynard Avenue offers parking.
Does 7824 Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Maynard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Maynard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7824 Maynard Avenue has a pool.
Does 7824 Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7824 Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Maynard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College