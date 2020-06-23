7824 Maynard Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully remodeled modern, ranch style home, in the heart of West Hills. Located in the highly sought after Capistrano School District, on a beautiful tree lined street. This turn-key 3 bed, 2 bath stunner has a gorgeous, brand new grand kitchen, with quartz counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with white Carrera marble. Home boasts a wide open concept, filled with non stop natural sunlight throughout. Formal dining room overlooks the huge luscious yard with sparkling swimming pool. Extensive upgrades, including mechanical, 200 AMP electrical panel, copper plumbing, HVAC, duct work, recessed lighting and pool plaster and tile. This is an absolute must see! Property is also for sale at $685,000.