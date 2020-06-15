7817 Emerson Avenue

Amenities

Charming Updated 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home in lovely, quiet and convenient neighborhood of Westchester - near LAX and LMU. - located in the middle of a quiet tree lined street near Shopping Center.

This charming home has just been updated with wood-style laminate flooring throughout, quartz kitchen counters, new stainless steel dishwasher and gas range. Fireplace in living room, spacious kitchen and dining room, laundry hook-ups in the house.

Huge master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to the back patio-yard. 3 car garage with new doors and openers.

No smoking.

Pets considered with additional fee.

One Year Lease.



