7817 Emerson Avenue

7817 Emerson Avenue · (310) 376-9824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7817 Emerson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Updated 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home in lovely, quiet and convenient neighborhood of Westchester - near LAX and LMU. - located in the middle of a quiet tree lined street near Shopping Center.
This charming home has just been updated with wood-style laminate flooring throughout, quartz kitchen counters, new stainless steel dishwasher and gas range. Fireplace in living room, spacious kitchen and dining room, laundry hook-ups in the house.
Huge master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to the back patio-yard. 3 car garage with new doors and openers.
No smoking.
Pets considered with additional fee.
One Year Lease.

(RLNE4869476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
7817 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7817 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 7817 Emerson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Emerson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7817 Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7817 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7817 Emerson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7817 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7817 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 7817 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7817 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7817 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7817 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
