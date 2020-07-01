7807 Sausalito Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

WOW... Looking for clean and ready to move in? This house has been taken down to the studs. New everything, electrical, floors, kitchen, bathrooms, HVAC, windows and sliders etc... No water needed to water the grass bc its artificial grass front and back and that alone will save you $100s of dollars. The floors are water resistant and the kitchen is spectacular! Bathrooms completely remolded and floor plan has been modified to have 4bedrooms and direct access from the garage. Quite neighborhood in West Hills and walking distance to Columbus middle and Capistrano Elementary schools. This one will go quickly.