All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7807 Sausalito Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7807 Sausalito Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

7807 Sausalito Avenue

7807 Sausalito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7807 Sausalito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW... Looking for clean and ready to move in? This house has been taken down to the studs. New everything, electrical, floors, kitchen, bathrooms, HVAC, windows and sliders etc... No water needed to water the grass bc its artificial grass front and back and that alone will save you $100s of dollars. The floors are water resistant and the kitchen is spectacular! Bathrooms completely remolded and floor plan has been modified to have 4bedrooms and direct access from the garage. Quite neighborhood in West Hills and walking distance to Columbus middle and Capistrano Elementary schools. This one will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue have any available units?
7807 Sausalito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7807 Sausalito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Sausalito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Sausalito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7807 Sausalito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7807 Sausalito Avenue offers parking.
Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 Sausalito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue have a pool?
No, 7807 Sausalito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7807 Sausalito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 Sausalito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 Sausalito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7807 Sausalito Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College