Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7805 Veragua Drive

7805 Veragua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Veragua Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
sauna
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
sauna
Stunning Beach Villa! - Beautiful bluff top property w/panoramic views of ocean, main channel and city lights. Huge home with wonderful floor plan for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite w/fireplace, sitting area and views. Gracious living room w fireplace, family room w/fireplace, large open kitchen w/center island. Game room, sauna, jacuzzi, elevator, cabana and other resort style amenities. All levels have balconies overlooking the city. Truly a must see! PROPERTY IS OFFERED FURNISHED. SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES AVAILABLE.

(RLNE4118020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Veragua Drive have any available units?
7805 Veragua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Veragua Drive have?
Some of 7805 Veragua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Veragua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Veragua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Veragua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive offer parking?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have a pool?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have accessible units?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
