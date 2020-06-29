7794 Peachtree Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Recently remodeled house, inside and out! Remodeled kitchen features lots of cabinet space, soft-close drawers & doors, countertops, and newer stainless appliances. Remodeled bathrooms feature new tile, flooring, vanities, counter tops, fixtures, and mirrors. New energy-efficient dimmable LED recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Central heating and air conditioning. Family room has fireplace and prewired for home theater television & 5.1 surround sound. Original white oak hardwood flooring recently sanded and stained. Gated driveway has room for RV and boat or several cars. Front and back entrances have metal security doors. Newer custom window coverings. Interior walls and ceilings recently textured. Front yard features nice-sized lawn and mature orange, lemon & apple trees. Backyard fence keeps pool area secluded as if you are in your own private resort. New speaker system in backyard for entertaining guests by the pool. Washer and dryer included with no warranties.