Los Angeles, CA
7794 Peachtree Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:28 PM

7794 Peachtree Avenue

7794 Peachtree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7794 Peachtree Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Recently remodeled house, inside and out! Remodeled kitchen features lots of cabinet space, soft-close drawers & doors, countertops, and newer stainless appliances. Remodeled bathrooms feature new tile, flooring, vanities, counter tops, fixtures, and mirrors. New energy-efficient dimmable LED recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Central heating and air conditioning. Family room has fireplace and prewired for home theater television & 5.1 surround sound. Original white oak hardwood flooring recently sanded and stained. Gated driveway has room for RV and boat or several cars. Front and back entrances have metal security doors. Newer custom window coverings. Interior walls and ceilings recently textured. Front yard features nice-sized lawn and mature orange, lemon & apple trees. Backyard fence keeps pool area secluded as if you are in your own private resort. New speaker system in backyard for entertaining guests by the pool. Washer and dryer included with no warranties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7794 Peachtree Avenue have any available units?
7794 Peachtree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7794 Peachtree Avenue have?
Some of 7794 Peachtree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7794 Peachtree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7794 Peachtree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7794 Peachtree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7794 Peachtree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7794 Peachtree Avenue offer parking?
No, 7794 Peachtree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7794 Peachtree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7794 Peachtree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7794 Peachtree Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7794 Peachtree Avenue has a pool.
Does 7794 Peachtree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7794 Peachtree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7794 Peachtree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7794 Peachtree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

