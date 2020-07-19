All apartments in Los Angeles
7770 Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7770 Grove Street

7770 W Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

7770 W Grove St, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very spacious updated home, perfect for a family that loves entertaining! Ground floor features the living room, formal dining room, separate family room, off of which is another room that can be an office/exercise room, 3 bedrooms, one of them a Master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with double sink, another two Jack and Jill bedrooms with a bathroom in-between, a full guest bathroom and a spacious kitchen with new appliances and cabinets. Upstairs features a large game/entertainment room with a wet bar, gaming equipment, half bathroom, lots of storage space and balcony. Also included is a refrigerator, washer and dryer, all new. There are two yard areas, one off of the living room with a barbecue area and the other off of the family room with a fire pit. There is also a separate laundry room. A must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 Grove Street have any available units?
7770 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7770 Grove Street have?
Some of 7770 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7770 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
7770 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 7770 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7770 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 7770 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 7770 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7770 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 7770 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 7770 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 7770 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7770 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
