7770 Grove Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Very spacious updated home, perfect for a family that loves entertaining! Ground floor features the living room, formal dining room, separate family room, off of which is another room that can be an office/exercise room, 3 bedrooms, one of them a Master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with double sink, another two Jack and Jill bedrooms with a bathroom in-between, a full guest bathroom and a spacious kitchen with new appliances and cabinets. Upstairs features a large game/entertainment room with a wet bar, gaming equipment, half bathroom, lots of storage space and balcony. Also included is a refrigerator, washer and dryer, all new. There are two yard areas, one off of the living room with a barbecue area and the other off of the family room with a fire pit. There is also a separate laundry room. A must see property!