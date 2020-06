7768 Cherrystone Ave

Amenities

House for lease, Wood Flr, Central AC, Garage - Property Id: 224997



PLEASE READ THIS BEFORE CALLING

RENT IS $2500 TEMPORARILY BECAUSE LANDLORD IS BUILDING A BACKHOUSE FOR THE NEXT 4 MONTHS



AFTER CONSTRUCTION IS COMPLETE THE RENT WILL BE $2895



HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS

WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING

CENTRAL AC/HEAT

GRANITE COUNTER

GARAGE

STAINLESS STOVE & FRIDGE

WASHER DRYER HOOK UPS

ONE YEAR LEASE

ONE SMALL PET OK

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES



818 376 9102

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224997

